Hayden Henry's 15 Tackles His Best, Lands Player of Week Honors

Hayden Henry’s big day against No. 15 Texas has earned him national defensive player of the week honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

It was the first double-digit tackle game of his college career and easily the most he's ever had in a game in college. There were some high school games at Pulaski Academy where he got that many on a couple of occasions.

"It's the most tackles I've had in college, for sure," Henry said after the win over the Longhorns. "It's good to play well, but I'm more excited about the win."

Henry had a career-high 15 tackles against Texas, including 2.5 tackles for loss, in the Razorbacks’ 40-21 win on Saturday night. It was his first career double-digit tackle performance, also marking the first time he has led the Hogs in tackles for a game.

As a result the Hogs jumped into the Top 25 in all the polls on Sunday for the first time since 2016. It was the effort Henry liked and it came from a raucous crowd.

"Extremely charged up when there's 75,000 people screaming their heads off," said Henry. "Very charged up. I just wanted to play hard. I wanted our defense to play hard and I think that is what we did. That's the bottom line we just played hard.

The redshirt senior linebacker is the fourth Arkansas player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004. Henry is the first since former Razorback quarterback Ryan Mallett (Sept. 19, 2010).

Henry and the Hogs are back in action next weekend, hosting Georgia Southern inside Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

