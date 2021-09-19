How Did The Arkansas Offense Dominate Georgia Southern?

Arkansas dominates the line of scrimmage, the score, and the spotlight in prep game for Texas A&M.

Arkansas and quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw the ball at will on the way to a 45-10 blowout win over the Georgia Southern Eagles in the first-ever meeting between the two teams on Saturday afternoon at Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks are ranked for the first time since 2016. The ranking came after the 41-20 week 2 win over then-ranked No. 15 Texas and now we know that wasn't a Fayetteville fluke.

Through three games in 2021, the Razorbacks are 3-0, have scored a total of 123 points, averaging 41 points per game, while amassing 1,477 total yards, an average of 492.3 yards per game.

Jefferson was responsible for 366 yards through the air on Saturday, on 13-of-23 passing, with three touchdowns.

Running back Dominique Johnson led a rushing attack that totaled 269 yards, with 72 carries on five attempts. Raheim Sanders contributed with 43 yards on 10 carries.

The ground game was so dominating that Arkansas was able to split 48 carries between nine players on the day.

But the big day by Jefferson was a brighter spot for the Razorbacks on Saturday than in previous games. Against Rice and Texas, Jefferson threw for just 128 and 138 yards, respectively. The air attack for Arkansas finally broke through against the Eagles on Saturday, as Razorback quarterbacks mixed up their throws among seven receivers.

On the first two possessions after halftime, the Razorbacks scored two touchdowns on just five offensive plays, including a Jefferson to Treylon Burks screen pass that resulted in a 91-yard touchdown, the second-longest touchdown pass in program history.

The offensive scoring burst from Arkansas isn't new, as it has scored 38, 40, and 45 points through the first three games of the season.

The Razorbacks will face a bigger challenge next week as they start the SEC portion of their schedule with rival Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, in the annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25

