How Far Did Arkansas Fall In The AP Poll Following Georgia Loss?

The Hogs remain ranked for another week despite being shutout against Georgia

It could have been worse, right?

A close loss likely would have kept Arkansas in the conversation of top 10 considerations in the Associated Press' Top 25.

A 37-0 road loss against No. 2 Georgia changes things.

The Hogs come in at No. 13 entering Week 6. They will face now 27th-ranked Ole Miss next week in what feels like a must-win game to remain a contender in SEC West for the 2021 season.

Arkansas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) never found consistency on offense against Georgia's top-ranked defense at Samford Stadium. Quarterback KJ Jefferson went 8-of-13 passing for 64 yards. When coming in the fourth quarter, backup Malik Hornsby struggled as well, finishing 2-of-3 for 22 yards.

This season, the Hogs have capitalized on their ability to run the football between the trenches. They finished with a season low 78 yards on the ground. Running back Trelon Smith led the team with 22 yards. Raheim Sanders finished close behind with 21.

On the flipside, Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) gave the voters a reason to question who belongs on the top spot. The Bulldogs finished with 273 yards on the ground and averaged 4.9 yards per carry as a team. Zamir White recorded three total touchdowns, including a blocked punt against Arkansas' Reid Bauer in the closing minutes of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs will travel The Plains of Auburn to face off against the Tigers in the annual rivalry game.

With several marquee matchups in the SEC, A&M remained the one team to drop out of the Top 25 altogether.

Florida falls from No. 10 to No. 20 following a 20-13 road loss against Kentucky in Lexington.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M falls out of the rankings for the first time in two years after a stunning 26-22 loss to Mississippi State.

Ole Miss entered Saturday ranked No. 12 fell to No. 17 after a 42-21 loss to the Crimson Tide.

Auburn moves up to No. 18 after a come from behind road win against LSU. Kentucky joins the Top 25 for the first time this season, moving into the No. 16 spot.

AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

