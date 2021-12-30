Can Sam Pittman Keep Staff Together?

Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Biggest Challenge for Sam Pittman May Be Keeping Staff Intact

    Going into Outback Bowl, Arkansas' coaching staff was stable but that can change as that carousel will start next week
    We have another round of the coaching carousel coming up that really is just starting to kick into gear.

    This next round is the one Sam Pittman may have to worry about.

    Head coaches are only as good as their coordinators and assistant coaches and that shuffle can happen all through the spring and winter months.

    Keeping offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and defensive coordinator Barry Odom in place is probably a high priority.

    Kendal Briles-Barry Odom

    Hogs offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, defensive coordinator Barry Odom at Outback Bowl practice in Tampa.

    No, that doesn't mean we've heard anything. It's really too early. Neither will be head coaches at high profile places is about all we know right now.

    He wants to keep both.

    "Kendal has done a nice job,” Pittman said about Briles in an Outback Bowl press conference from Tampa on Wednesday. “Went back to Feleipe Franks from last year. Obviously Feleipe played a lot of ball. For him, he had never been in that system."

    Franks provided stability. After two years where eight different quarterbacks started games that was necessary in Pittman's first season.

    We also found out Briles could teach.

    KJ Jefferson

    Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' teaching has shown through this year with quarterback KJ Jefferson's big season.

    "Briles is a really good teacher, really good communicator," Pittman said "Certainly (KJ Jefferson) has gotten better throughout this year with his throwing ability and the long ball. He’s gotten better there."

    What Odom did with the defense was come up with game plans every week that took advantage of experienced linebackers.

    He won't have that next season so there may a few new wrinkles on that side of the ball, too.

    All of that's if he's still here.

    When the bowl games are done is when assistants start shifting all over the place. It's impossible to project what's might happen.

    For now, though, the focus is on Penn State and the Outback Bowl.

    Winning that game makes things a little warmer in the new year.

