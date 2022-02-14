Super Bowl Notes: Only Ex-Hog, Cost of Ads

Skip to main content

Brandon Allen Lone Razorback in Super Bowl

Former Hogs' quarterback on sidelines at Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

The odds are former Arkansas quarterback Brandon Allen won't get into Super Bowl LVI, but he's there and ready.

The former Fayetteville Bulldog is backing up Joe Burrow, which means the only way he'll see the field tonight is a big-time problem for Cincinnati.

Allen, who played for the Razorbacks from 2010-15, has played for several teams in the NFL, but this is his first Super Bowl game.

Brandon Allen-Super Bowl

Expensive Advertising

If you're watching those commercials in the game, just remember some of those reportedly went for $7 million ... for one 30-second commercial, according a story in The Hollywood Reporter.

It is a massive jump over what ads were costing last year in the Super Bowl, according to a story in USA TODAY where it was about $1 million for a single ad.

Matthew Stafford-Super Bowl
Odell Beckham Jr.-Super Bowl
Sean McVaey-Super Bowl
J'Marr Chase-Super Bowl
Joe Burrow-Super Bowl
Tee Higgins-Super Bowl

Brandon Allen-Super Bowl
