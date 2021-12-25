Buckner, Stephens Have Much to Gain from Bowl Practices

Andy Hodges

During a press conference earlier this week, Pittman dropped a name few Arkansas fans are familiar with – running back Donte Buckner.

Buckner, a red-shirt freshman walk-on from White Hall, occasionally has had his name pop up in conversation in regard to moments in practice that stood out throughout the season.

However, in this case, Buckner’s name was the first Pittman mentioned when asked about all players from the scrimmage last week.

With speedster Josh Oglesby gone to Stephen F. Austin, it will be interesting to see if Buckner has impressed enough to snag a couple of carries in the Outback Bowl against Penn State.

It also begs the question as to whether Buckner can earn a scholarship should another player transfer out after the bowl or in the spring, and how much of a push he can make for a role in the rotation during spring practices

Another player fans may need to become more familiar with is Bryce Stephens.

Stephens was moved to the No. 2 slot receiver position in early November, and with the declaration of All-SEC wide receiver Treylon Burks for the draft, it appears to be Stephens’ position to lose during the course of bowl practices.

Stephens hasn’t played much this year. His only notable stat is a 27-yard punt return against UAPB.

However, while he hasn’t had the chance to catch fans’ eyes, the freshman has definitely caught Pittman’s attention as October rounded out before being formally validated with the No. 2 designation.

“I think Bryce, as a freshman, he is coming on,” Pittman said back in early November. “He’s starting to understand the offense, starting to play a little bit faster. I don’t think he’s where he’s going to be, because I still think he’s thinking too much out there. ‘What do I do? Is this right?’ He’s playing maybe a little bit slower than what he’s going to.”

Stephens will need to be up to full speed by January 1 because Penn State is loaded in the defensive backfield.

Defensive backs Jaquan Brisker, Ji’Ayer Brown, and Joey Porter Jr. all made some form of the All-Big 10 Defensive Team ranging from first to third team.

