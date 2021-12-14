Has Catalon Played His Last Game as a Hog?

In a dramatic video posted late Tuesday afternoon, Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon announced he will return to Fayetteville next fall rather than test the waters of the NFL draft.

"My family always told me to follow your heart and enjoy your journey," Catalon says in the video. "And that journey will continue here."

Catalon, who is a captain for the Razorbacks, had 46 tackles when he suffered a shoulder injury midway through the season against Rice.

Scouts had him projected to somewhere between the 45th and 65th pick.

Prior to the injury there was talk Catalon might be one of two first round draft picks, joining wide receiver Treylon Burks in leaving for the NFL.

The safety will now turn his focus on regaining that clout over the course of his senior year.