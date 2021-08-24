Catalon on being named second team preseason by AP

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon talked after practice about being named to second team.

Jalen Catalon didn't appear after Monday's practice to be letting his selection to The Associated Press' All-American second team.

"It's a blessing, really," he said to the media after the practice in shells in 92-degree weather. "I'm just blessed to be on a team and I credit that to my teammates and coaches."

Catalon has been held out of contact drills lately as much to keep him from knocking one of his teammates out as injuring himself. He did not play in Saturday's 150-play scrimmage.

Catalon had 99 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman last year. His 9.9 tackles per game tied for the FBS freshmen lead and was fourth among all SEC defenders.

Catalon grabbed FWAA Freshman All-American and All-SEC first team (AP) honors last season, becoming the first SEC freshman since Tennessee’s Eric Berry in 2007 to post at least 86 tackles and three interceptions.

Against Tennessee, he recorded 12 tackles and tallied an interception and pass breakup, claiming SEC Defensive Player and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week recognition.

Catalon also has preseason All-SEC honors as well as watch list recognition for the Bednarik Award, Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

He's not letting it be a big deal, though.

"I've got bigger goals and that's team goals," he said Monday. "I'm just putting that forward. I'm liking what I'm seeing from this team."