Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    College Playoff Seedings Set
    Publish date:

    College Playoff Seedings Set

    Committee ranks Arkansas No. 21 in final regular season poll
    Author:

    Butch Dill/USA TODAY Images

    Committee ranks Arkansas No. 21 in final regular season poll

    The College Football Playoff committee chose to move Houston up following a loss, which kept Arkansas out of the Top 20. 

    Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia will play Michigan in the Orange Bowl. 

    We will update bowls as they are announced. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will meet with the media at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Hogs' bowl destination.

    1. Alabama (Cotton Bowl)

    2. Michigan (Orange Bowl)

    3. Georgia (Orange Bowl)

    4. Cincinatti (Cotton Bowl)

    5. Notre Dame  (Fiesta Bowl)

    6. Ohio State (Rose Bowl)

    7. Baylor (Sugar Bowl)

    8. Ole Miss (Sugar Bowl)

    9. Oklahoma State (Fiesta Bowl)

    10. Michigan State (Peach Bowl)

    Recommended Articles

    11. Utah (Rose Bowl)

    12. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl

    13. BYU

    14. Oregon

    16. Iowa

    17. Wake Forest

    18. NC State

    19. Clemson (Cheez-It Bowl)

    20. Houston

    21. Arkansas

    22. Kentucky

    23. Louisiana

    24. San Diego St.

    25. Texas A&M

    Treylon Burks
    Football

    Arkansas Closes Regular Season at No. 21 in CFP Poll

    12 minutes ago
    Nick Saban-SEC Championship
    Football

    Another One 'Sabanized' in SEC Title Game

    1 hour ago
    Sam Pittman-Alabama
    Football

    Show Him the Money

    4 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Little Rock
    Men's Basketball

    Musselman's Thoughts on Victory over Trojans

    16 hours ago
    Darrell Walker-Little Rock
    Men's Basketball

    Trojan's Walker Complete Press Conference

    16 hours ago
    120421-AuDiese Toney-UALR-ua-1
    Men's Basketball

    Au'Diese Toney Postgame Press Conference

    17 hours ago
    Au'Diese Toney-UALR
    Men's Basketball

    Hogs' 'Spurtability' Comes Out Late

    20 hours ago
    JD Notae-UCA
    Men's Basketball

    What Did I Miss?

    Dec 4, 2021