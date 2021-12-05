Arkansas Closes Regular Season at No. 21 in CFP Poll

The College Football Playoff committee chose to move Houston up following a loss, which kept Arkansas out of the Top 20.

Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia will play Michigan in the Orange Bowl.

We will update bowls as they are announced. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will meet with the media at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Hogs' bowl destination.

1. Alabama (Cotton Bowl)

2. Michigan (Orange Bowl)

3. Georgia (Orange Bowl)

4. Cincinatti (Cotton Bowl)

5. Notre Dame (Fiesta Bowl)

6. Ohio State (Rose Bowl)

7. Baylor (Sugar Bowl)

8. Ole Miss (Sugar Bowl)

9. Oklahoma State (Fiesta Bowl)

10. Michigan State (Peach Bowl)

11. Utah (Rose Bowl)

12. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl

13. BYU

14. Oregon

16. Iowa

17. Wake Forest

18. NC State

19. Clemson (Cheez-It Bowl)

20. Houston

21. Arkansas

22. Kentucky

23. Louisiana

24. San Diego St.

25. Texas A&M