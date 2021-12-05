Arkansas Closes Regular Season at No. 21 in CFP Poll

College Playoff Seedings Set
The College Football Playoff committee chose to move Houston up following a loss, which kept Arkansas out of the Top 20.
Alabama will play Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl and Georgia will play Michigan in the Orange Bowl.
We will update bowls as they are announced. Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman will meet with the media at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Hogs' bowl destination.
1. Alabama (Cotton Bowl)
2. Michigan (Orange Bowl)
3. Georgia (Orange Bowl)
4. Cincinatti (Cotton Bowl)
5. Notre Dame (Fiesta Bowl)
6. Ohio State (Rose Bowl)
7. Baylor (Sugar Bowl)
8. Ole Miss (Sugar Bowl)
9. Oklahoma State (Fiesta Bowl)
10. Michigan State (Peach Bowl)
11. Utah (Rose Bowl)
12. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl
13. BYU
14. Oregon
16. Iowa
17. Wake Forest
18. NC State
19. Clemson (Cheez-It Bowl)
20. Houston
21. Arkansas
22. Kentucky
23. Louisiana
24. San Diego St.
25. Texas A&M