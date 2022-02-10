CLOSER LOOK: Connor Stroh

FRISCO, Texas – Wakeland's Connor Stroh is a mountain of a young man who throws up 405 lbs on bench press in weight lifting competitions with ease and squats so much it looks like the bar might break at any moment.

Stroh and his family braved the ice and snow to make a mid-January visit to Fayetteville, which was a pleasant visit despite the weather.

"I think Fayetteville is a fantastic city," Stroh said. "Great restaurants and beautiful. I have seen it twice now - with fall leaves and with snow. So beautiful and the coaches – especially Coach Pittman and Coach Kennedy – are pretty special men that seem to really understand my goals."

The first day Stroh was back in school after his unofficial visit to Arkansas, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made sure to drop by Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas to see Stroh.

Over the next few weeks, Stroh took unofficials to Texas, Baylor and Texas Tech (the last two in a single weekend despite the massive distance between them).

Soon after, we were able to sit down with Stroh over Zoom to help Arkansas fans get to know this potential recruit a little better.

