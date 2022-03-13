No Cooper Opens Door in Dallas for Treylon?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You can probably scratch Cleveland off the list of teams as a possible landing spot for Treylon Burks.

The former Arkansas wide receiver is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on April 28 and the dream team for a lot of fans is the Dallas Cowboys.

There is a path for that to happen now.

The Cowboys dumped Amari Cooper's high salary over the weekend that is reportedly combined with a lazy attitude.

Cooper was set to make $20 million this season and the Cowboys weren't particularly interested in paying that for someone to didn't appear to have that kind of effort.

Richie Whitt at CowboysCountry had a source indicate it was part of the reason for a trade"

"The Cowboys don't necessarily think he quit," the source said, "but ... let's just say they found his effort at the end troubling."

None of this is saying you can expect Burks to be wearing silver and blue. Trying to project an NFL draft each year is a little like guessing which raindrop will run down a window faster.

Burks has appeared to be hovering near the Top 10 spots in some mock drafts, but the general consensus among most NFL teams is landing somewhere between 20-30 in the draft April 28.

But the Cowboys are shuffling at wide receiver.

With Cooper gone, the Cowboys have an opening and the No. 24 draft pick, which really means little that late. Those spots often get traded around in a draft to get a particular player.

It's how Dallas were able to move up four spots to take Emmitt Smith in 1990. They've made other similar moves.

So has everybody else over the years.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, also a former Razorback player, has probably seen Burks playing in person more than anyone, coming to games on a regular basis.

His grandson, John Stephen Jones, also played with Burks for three years with the Hogs. The Jones family has longtime connections in Bradley County in Southeast Arkansas, where Burks was born and raised in Warren.

There is a path for Burks to land with the Cowboys, but no predictions here.

That would thrill a lot of folks in Arkansas.

