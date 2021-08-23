August 24, 2021
Crowd of Receivers Trying to Get Playing Time

Treylon Burks is the big name, then De'Vion Warren and Trey Knox and there are a few more pushing their way into mix.
Sam Pittman has a bunch of guys that have made some good plays during fall camp but he's hoping somebody will provide some consistency.

With Treylon Burks and De'Vion Warren out with some unknown issues, Pittman said Saturday that's giving some other guys a chance.

"Jaquayln Crawford came in today and played the slot, JD White played in the slot as well and caught a long touchdown pass," Pittman said. "Then 2 (Ketron Jackson) came in and played the slot, too."

As usual, Pittman didn't know that much about what happened in the scrimmage Saturday. It's really a little bit unfair because he's running the show and trying to watch everything at the same time.

The bad part about that for players is he sees any inconsistency, which is what Crawford is battling.

"He's been really good at times and been below really good at times," Pittman said Saturday. "In other words, I'd like to see him get more consistent, but I think as camp went on his consistency has come around better."

Crawford also has to keep what quarterback KJ Jefferson called a "level head."

"The main thing with ‘Quay is we just want him to remain consistent," he said. "Just being consistent and keeping that level head. Sometimes he can get down on himself because he’s so hard on himself, so we just have to keep him at a level head and just tell him to play the next play. Short-term memory, just remain consistent."

Just as intriguing is the play with Ketron Jackson.

"In practice he’s at least one of our top three receivers," Pittman said. "We just have to get him a little more confidence when he’s out there in live situations, but the guy’s going to be really, really good. I don’t want to put pressure on him, but I can’t because he puts it on himself."

Practices go to the afternoon this week with classes starting at the university with fall camp wrapping up Wednesday as the Hogs start preparations for the opener Thursday against Rice on Sept. 4 at Razorback Stadium.

