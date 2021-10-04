New Year, New QB? Matt Corrall Gets Chance for Redemption

Matt Corral had the worst game of his college career last year against Arkansas and Barry Odom has to figure out how to do it again

Arkansas fans shouldn't assume what worked last year against Ole Miss will work again this year.

Hogs defensive coordinator Barry Odom is probably going to have to come up with something new. After last week's collapse against Georgia, he better come up with something fast.

Last year when Rebels quarterback Matt Corral was throwing passes to most of the stadium, the six that were intercepted by the Razorbacks changed the game.

Bringing two of those picks back for touchdowns won the game for the Hogs.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin left Corral in the game. It was the football equivalent of a sink-or-swim moment as you will get.

He apparently learned from it.

In a 3-1 start, Corral hasn't thrown an interception. That includes a 21-of-29 effort against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday for 213 yards and zero picks.

Now comes the Hogs. Those interceptions and last year's game will be brought up this week. Probably more than anyone really cares to hear.

But it means nothing. Absolutely nothing.

It's probably not far-fetched speculation that this game could turn into a track meet and the first team to 40 points could win the game ... if they get the ball last.

The early line on this game at SI Sportsbook favors Ole Miss by 5 points with an over-under of 66 points.

The Rebels put up 21 points on the top-ranked team last week and the Hogs couldn't get a field goal through the uprights.

Odom will probably have something different in mind against Ole Miss this year. The same defense seldom works two years in a row to shut down a high-powered offense.

The one thing Hog fans can't count on, though, is Corral throwing 6 interceptions again.

Apparently he learned to swim from Kiffin's lesson. He hasn't sank.

