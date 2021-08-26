FACES OF FALL: Best in Pictures from Practice Wednesday

HomeAll HogsFootballPublish date:Aug 25, 2021FACES OF FALL: Best in Pictures from Practice WednesdayIt was hot, but Arkansas worked outside anyway in the final practice of fall camp before starting preparations for the opener against Rice.Author:SI Hogs Staff25Gallery25 ImagesFACES OF FALL: Best in Pictures from Practice WednesdayBy SI Hogs Staff22 minutes agoWATCH: Williams, Stromberg as Hogs wrap up fall camp WednesdayBy Andy Hodges2 hours agoExpect Walk-On Players to Land Scholarships With Jackson's RetirementBy Andy Hodges6 hours ago