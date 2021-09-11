Razorback Fan Decorates Front Yard Ahead of Texas Game with ’Horns Down Logo

September 11, 2021
‘Horns Down’ Now Even Appearing in Front Yards

One Fayetteville homeowner managed to mow the "Horns Down" logo into his front yard ahead of Saturday night's matchup with Texas.
The team every Arkansas fan loves to hate, Texas, is in Fayetteville for a showdown Saturday night and a Fayetteville homeowner got creative.

It is the first time the two teams have met in football in Razorback Stadium since 2004 and Hog fans have been out in full force ... all week long.

While it is a work of art to get that looking like that, the biggest question is how quickly can it get removed if Texas pulls out a win in the game.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN.

