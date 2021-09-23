First Look: When Many Hogs Will Get First View of AT&T Stadium

Sam Pittman confident Razorbacks can get "all they need" in pregame warmups before playing A&M at AT&T Stadium.

It is probably interesting to some folks that Arkansas won't be doing any sort of walk-through at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

Sam Pittman doesn't really think it's necessary.

"We never go to the opponents' stadium," he said at his Wednesday afternoon press briefing. "Old-school ways you did. Monday-Friday is always the same whether it's home or away."

They'll do a walk-through in Fayetteville on a schedule that's just backed up a little to allow travel time to arrive in Arlington in time for dinner.

"That's usually around 5:30," Pittman said. "We'll walk-through here, We won't go to Mr. (Jerry) Jones' stadium until the game day. A lot of our kids have not played there, a lot of our kids obviously have.

"The main concern there is not necessarily the wow of the stadium, it's more of catching punts and passes and things like that. We felt like we'd have ample time to get that done in pregame."

READ MORE: Texas A&M defensive players to watch in Hogs' matchup

He obviously was concerned that his comments earlier this week about not really wanting to play the Aggies in Arlington (he would prefer the game be on campus for recruiting).

"I want to clear this up a little bit," Pittman said. "I'm not disappointed with the game by any stretch of the imagination. It's our contract. I'm not disappointed we're going to Dallas.

"I'm just disappointed we went to A&M last year and now we go to Dallas. I understand the reasoning behind all that."

Maybe you can figure all this out because Pittman apparently was trying to avoid saying anything that would upset anyone in the state of Texas.

Of course he couldn't get the location of the game correct because it's not even in the same county as Dallas. AT&T Stadium is closer to Fort Worth than Dallas.

"We're excited to go down there," Pittman said. "We use it in recruiting. We use it in Texas in recruiting."

Being the designated home team, the Hogs can provide tickets to recruits, but they can't have any sort of direct contact with them because it's a neutral location.

Kickoff for the game is 2:30 p.m. and is televised on CBS.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.