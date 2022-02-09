Which Hogs Going to Combine?

Warren native Treylon Burks headlines a group of five Arkansas players invited to this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

The annual event will be in Indianapolis on March 1-7.

Along with Burks from the Razorbacks invited are defensive back Montaric Brown, offensive lineman Myron Cunningham, defensive lineman John Ridgeway and defensive lineman Tre Williams.

The Hogs are one of seven SEC teams to have at least five players on the list along with Georgia (14), Alabama (11), Texas A&M (9), LSU (9), Ole Miss (8) and Kentucky (7).

Wide Receiver Treylon Burks Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images Arkansas Communications Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images Burks was a an All-SEC selection for the Hogs after setting a single-season school record with six 100-yard receiving games this season. His 1,104 receiving yards are the third-most for a season in school history. Burks finishes his career at Arkansas with 2,418 receiving yards, the fifth-most in school history.

Defensive Back Montaric Brown Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Images Brown was also an All-SEC selection after his five interceptions tied the national lead last season. His best season was his last, starting three years. In 34 career games, Brown had 126 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Offensive lineman Myron Cunningham Cunningham, a junior college transfer before the 2019 season, was a steady force on the offensive line, starting 33 games, including all 13 games as a super senior in 2021.

Defensive Lineman John Ridgeway Arkansas Communications Ridgeway transferred to Arkansas from Illinois State prior to last season. He started in all 11 games he played with 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks. He played in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

Defensive lineman Tre Williams Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Images Williams made his presence felt on the edge for the Razorback defense in 2021 after transferring from Missouri. The senior from Columbia (Mo.) led the Hogs with 6.0 sacks on the year and recorded 28 tackles, including 6.5 for loss.

