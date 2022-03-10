From Walk-On to NFL Prospect

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Grant Morgan handled the Razorbacks' Pro Day on Wednesday like, well, a pro.

He probably won't be the first Hog taken in April's NFL Draft, but he will get a shot with a team.

Morgan is the sneaky type of guy that comes into the league as an undrafted free agent and ends up having a longer tenure than some high draft picks. A lot of other guys have done it.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

Watching him "work the room" is exactly how the pros do it ... or at least the good ones.

"The fact they even knew my name was great to me," Morgan said after his workouts were completed.

For the Burlsworth Trophy winner, he isn't exactly worried about where he's picked ... or even if his name is called at the draft. He started with the Hogs as a walk-on and that's kind of what undrafted free agents are.

"Coming from a walk-on, no one knew my name then," he said. "It’s a great feeling just to be able to be here and be in this atmosphere and kind of see it go down."

To nobody's surprise, his effort stood out.

"It went really well," Morgan said. "I did exactly what was expected on the 40 and then everything else I blew it out of the water. I think I did a really good job."

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

He looked like a politician and it's a good bet the scouts there will remember him.

"I went by and shook every single one of the scouts’ hands afterward because they made a dream come true just showing up and making sure," he said.

Here are his numbers from the workout (^ from NFL Combine /// * from Arkansas Pro Day /// times are unofficial):

Grant Morgan 31 LB 5-11* 224*

Bench _________________________21*

Vertical Jump _____________ 34.5”*

Broad Jump ________________ 9’4”*

40-yard dash _______________ 4.89*

Short Shuttle_______________ 4.22*

L Drill/3 Cone________________ 7.14*

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.