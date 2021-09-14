Grant Morgan Didn't Like Pittman's Idea With Captains Against Texas

It's another award for "super senior" linebacker who hasn't played full game this season, but is still leading the defense.

Grant Morgan hasn't played a full game this year but still picked up Bednarik weekly award this week after Texas game.

Morgan had 13 tackles with 2.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks against the Longhorns. It was his seventh-career double digit tackle game. The Greenwood native posted those numbers playing in 44 snaps and was part of a defense that held the Longhorns to just 3.6 yards per carry.

The linebacker earned the award for the second time in his career, after recording 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and returning an interception for a touchdown last year against Ole Miss.

He was also injured in the game against Texas. After sitting out a big part of the season opener against Rice on a targeting call, he was injured in the second half Saturday night.

Morgan didn't return to the game, but was later seen on the sidelines and was enjoying the win with the team after the game. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman didn't see overly concerned and has listed him day-by-day for the moment.

"You know, he’s tough," Pittman said at his Monday press conference. "I expect him to go out to practice today and do what he can do. He’s still a little bit day by day. We’ll know a little bit more about him, how he feels, at practice today, as soon as practice is over."

He was at practice Monday afternoon.

There was a tie for the final captain spot this season giving the Hogs five. Rules only allow four players at midfield for the pregame coin toss.

Morgan didn't agree with Pittman's idea to have four of them go for the toss with one staying back.

"We’re not leaving one of our guys behind, so we’re going to have one go out and the four are going to stay together," Pittman quoted Morgan as saying. "Thought it was pretty cool."

Each week the Maxwell Football Club announces the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week for the nation’s most outstanding defensive performance. Morgan was included on the award’s preseason watch list.

