Do Hogs Have Inside Track?

Arkansas is going to need new faces at wide receiver next season, regardless what happens with Treylon Burks.

There are others that are flat out of eligibility. Tyson Morris, De'Vion Warren and Blake Kern have been with the Razorbacks so long they are about as close to tenured status as you can get.

Haselwood would help immediately.

The report in the last couple of days that former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood is expected in Fayetteville on an official visit less than a week after entering the transfer portal is potentially good newFormer s.F

Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood expected to be on official visit to Razorbacks. Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Images

As we reported at allHOGS.com on Thursday, there is a pretty strong connection to the Razorbacks.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith was his high school coach in Georgia and that is usually a pretty strong connection.

"It was a childhood dream of mine to be a Sooner and I'm blessed to have been able to live that out," Haselwood said in a statement on Instagram on Monday evening. "After careful consideration, and due to many factors, I've decided that I'll be entering the transfer portal. Thank you to all those who have supported me. I am proud of the growth I've had during my time at Oklahoma and I look forward to building on that next season in a new program."

Coming out of high school, Haselwood was a consensus five-star, the No. 4 prospect in the nation, No. 1 among all wide receivers, and No. 1 in the state of Georgia.

Haselwood chose the Sooners over Florida State, Georgia and Miami, while also holding offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee and several others.

