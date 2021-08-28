Having Veterans in Offensive Line Can Provide KJ Time to Be More Accurate

With KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby not having a long track record of game experience, veteran offensive linemen will be key to success.

A lot has been written and discussed about the number of offensive linemen coming back on this Arkansas team.

It's one position group with proven players.

Not so much at quarterback.

Jefferson finished last season as a surprise starter in the final game against Missouri and he did enough to win the game. Feleipe Franks took most of the snaps last season.

The Tigers didn't spend a week getting ready to play him.

Rice, the first opponent Sept. 4, has likely spent a summer getting ready to face Jefferson. They've dissected every offensive play from that Missouri game, which is really the only meaningful look anybody has had on him.

But the biggest question mark in the spring and fall camp has been Jefferson's consistency in getting the ball where it's supposed to be.

Again, the line can help smooth that out. If the Owls are able to get pressure on Jefferson that's going to create a whole new set of questions.

The skill positions can only be as good as the guys in front of them gave them the opportunity.

"Having that experience back is just huge," offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said earlier in fall camp."

Jefferson has shown flashes of being able to get the job done every week, but one game against Missouri doesn't mean he's a lock to do that over an entire season. There's really no reason to think he can ... or that he can't.

"Whenever KJ had some opportunities this last year and then in the spring he was very accurate," Briles said. "When we were in practice he wasn't as accurate. But I really like where he's at from a practice standpoint with his accuracy."

All of that is coach-speak. Briles probably doesn't know more than most fans how it's going to play out over the season because Jefferson has to be more consistent with his accuracy.

The hope is having an experienced offensive line will give him that opportunity.