Hayden Henry Ready to Get John Ridgeway Back on Field Saturday

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman's final media availability Wednesday he talked about players like defensive tackle John Ridgeway and others coming back.

When John Ridgeway went out with an appendectomy a week ago, it was a big hole in Arkansas' defensive line.

He'll be back Saturday. And, yes, you read that correctly ... he has been sidelined for a week and is returning from having his appendix removed.

"We were anticipating two weeks and it's going to be one week," Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "He's a tough guy and doesn't seem to be having any pain from it at all after practice."

Yes, he's been practicing just like he normally would this week. It's welcome news for the defensive front because he's 6-foot-6, 326 pounds, and that's taking up a lot of space.

"He's looked great (in practices)," Pittman said. "He practiced Monday. He practiced Tuesday. I'm not a doctor so I don't really know how long it takes to come back from that surgery."

In this case it's taken a week and the Hogs are glad to see him getting back on the field.

"He's an absolute beast and I'm excited for everyone to get to watch what I've seen him do all fall camp," linebacker Hayden Henry said after Tuesday's practice. He's a monster. "

The size of the Illinois State graduate transfer gets people's attention, even his own teammates.

"When he's in shoulder pads and a helmet you're like, 'How are you human?'" Henry said. "He looks so big. And when he's right in front of you and you're in your stance, you're like, 'This guy is taking up both A gaps.'"

The Hogs will need that Saturday against a Texas team that has a star running back in Bijan Robinson and a redshirt freshman Hudson Card that has apparently picked up new coach Steve Sarkisian's system fairly well.

The defensive front held up well, showing a full rotation for the first time in years against Rice. They limited the Owls to an average of 2.1 yards per carry on 39 attempts.

They know if they can do that against the Longhorns, they will have a chance.