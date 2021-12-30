WATCH: Razorbacks' Offensive Players Press Conference

Publish date:
Healthy Johnson Thinks Teams Tend to 'Sleep on Passing Game'
Watch running back Dominique Johnson and Blake Kern's complete press conference ahead of the Outback Bowl.
Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson is glad to feel good again and "super senior" Blake Kern never saw himself as a starting tight end when he began six years ago with the Razorbacks, they said at a press conference ahead of the Outback Bowl matchup Saturday with Penn State at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and FuboTV.
