WATCH: Razorbacks' Offensive Players Press Conference

Arkansas running back Dominique Johnson is glad to feel good again and "super senior" Blake Kern never saw himself as a starting tight end when he began six years ago with the Razorbacks, they said at a press conference ahead of the Outback Bowl matchup Saturday with Penn State at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

