Hog Fans Shouldn't Get Too Cocky

Arkansas fans might want to pump the brakes a little before strutting into the Outback Bowl full of SEC Superiority.

I've heard the same argument so many times over the past week you really don't even have to pay attention.

"Penn State lost four games in the Big Ten and we played a tougher schedule and only lost three and almost won a couple of those," several fans have said.

While all of that is true, it means absolutely nothing in a bowl game. You can handicap a coin flip with about the same accuracy as a bowl game.

The Nittany Lions couldn't figure out how to win close games in October and November while the Hogs figured out how come out on top.

The Razorbacks won't have their top receiver during the season. Penn State will have its best pass catcher. Whether that means anything remains to be seen.

That hasn't changed with the College Football Playoff. There have always been just a few games that mattered, even in the days when the bowls were decided after Bear Bryant figured out where Alabama was playing (the SEC wasn't always locked into the Sugar Bowl).

In today's world, there are only three games that have anything beyond a trophy and some bragging rights.

This year, the most nagging thing about the Hogs playing a Big Ten team in a bowl game is they have found ways to lose every single time. Half the time it hasn't even been close at the end.

Losing to Michigan by two touchdowns after the 1998 season was a little surprising. The Wolverines had Tom Brady at quarterback, but that was before he became the best of all time. Nobody was predicting much of an NFL future for him then.

There was no reason the Hogs should have lost to Minnesota by two touchdowns in 2002, either.

At least a loss to Wisconsin after the 2006 season was close (chalk that up to injury). So was the Sugar Bowl after the 2010 season (that one went away with late mental mistakes).

Tell me if the Hogs that have to play the game are as worked up over it as the fans.

That's always the case with bowl games.

"We've won three trophies already and our mindset is just go out there and finish strong and bring that fourth one home," running back Trelon Smith said after practice Thursday.

Trelon Smith looks for running room against Georgia earlier in the season. Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports

Talk is one thing. Seldom do you ever hear anyone involved say they aren't interested in the game.

One thing I've learned in over 60 years is you never know until the game.

Even Oklahoma talked the talk before the Orange Bowl after the 1977 season until the fourth quarter when they saw everything dissolve in a 31-6 Hogs' win.

In case you're wondering, Arkansas turned around the next year and ended up getting tied by UCLA, 10-10, in the Fiesta Bowl on Christmas Day where the most exciting thing was UCLA coach Terry Donahue cussing on live television.

Some genius at ABC decided having his ex-college roommate interviewing Donahue while the game was going on was a good idea. Lou Holtz wasn't much better with whoever was interviewing him on the other side.

I'm pretty sure one guy (and I honestly have no idea who he was then or now) actually fell asleep in the press box during the game.

In 1979 there were Arkansas fans convinced they had a chance against No. 1 Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The most notable aspect of that whole thing is they were tearing down Tulane Stadium while the Hogs were practicing there for a couple of days leading up to the game.

Someone asked Bryant about Holtz' reputation as a brilliant young offensive coach going up against a Crimson Tide defense that had allowed 58 points ... all season combined.

Alabama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant's 1979 team was one of his best. Malcolm Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

"I LOVE playing against smart coaches," Bryant said with a wry smile.

Alabama won, 24-9, in a game that the legendary Wilson Matthews said at halftime, "Alabama looks like they're running in mud and we can't catch 'em ... or tackle 'em when we do catch 'em."

It wasn't really that close.

That happens a lot in these bowl games. Not a whole lot we're hearing now from either the Hogs or Penn State seems to give an indication of who is actually interested in playing the game.

And we won't know by the end of the year, either.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.