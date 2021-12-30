WATCH: Defense Knows What They Face Against Penn State

Skip to main content
    December 31, 2021
    Hogs' Defenders Facing Experienced Penn State QB in Outback Bowl

    Watch defensive lineman Eric Gregory and defensive back Montaric Brown's complete press conference Wednesday.
    Penn State senior quarter Sean Clifford brings experience to the offense defensive lineman Eric Gregory and defensive back Montaric Brown will be facing in the Outback Bowl on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 and FuboTV.

