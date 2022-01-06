Two More Razorbacks Not Coming Back

You will need a roster for spring practice this year just to see who's lining up for Arkansas.

After a team captain and safety, Joe Foucha, chose the transfer portal over the NFL Draft and returning to Arkansas, two more followed Thursday.

Massive defensive lineman John Ridgeway has chosen to see what he can do in the NFL.

Ridgeway transferred to Arkansas from Illinois State University prior to the 2021 season and started in all 11 games he played for the Razorbacks (missing one with a quick surgery early) and recorded 39 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

He recently accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

That was followed by Greg Brooks Jr., who put his name in the transfer portal Thursday afternoon.

Brooks started for the Hogs' defense since arriving in 2019.

The junior from Harvey (La.) recorded 111 tackles (5.5 tackles for loss), eight pass breakups, four interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two fumble recoveries in 33 games for the Razorbacks.

According to Pro Football Focus, his coverage grade was the second-best in the Razorbacks' secondary this past season.

Arkansas' roster is getting smaller by the day and there will be some heavy recruiting in the transfer portal for Sam Pittman's staff.

Players in the Transfer Portal

DB Greg Brooks

DB Joe Foucha

DB Nick Turner

DB Devin Bush

DB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

DL Andy Boykin

DL Solomon Wright

LB J.T. Towers

RB Trelon Smith

RB Josh Oglesby

OL Ray Curry

OL Jalen St. John (later removed name from portal)

WR Darin Turner

WR Kendall Catalon

K Vito Calvaruso

K-P Matthew Phillips

Players Declaring for NFL Draft

WR Treylon Burks

DL John Ridgeway

CB Montaric Brown

LS Jordan Silver

In case you're wondering, that's 19 total players leaving the roster with eligibility remaining.

• allHOGS Front Page

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.