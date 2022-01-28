Hogs to Hire DL Coach from Florida International

After firing his defensive line coach over the weekend, it didn't take Sam Pittman a week to find a replacement.

He chose experience.

Journeyman Deke Adams is reported by multiple media outlets as being the replacement for Jermail Ashley, who lasted a season with Arkansas.

Earlier this week, the Razorbacks hired Dominique Bowman as the new cornerbacks coach to replace Sam Carter, who left to join Lane Kiffin's staff at Ole Miss.

Adams was there in 2020 before heading to Florida International for a season. Before Ole Miss, he had a season at Mississippi State and South Carolina, where he coached Jadeveon Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He has also coached at North Carolina, East Carolina, Southern Mississippi and Louisiana-Monroe at the FBS level.

If nothing else, he's had the nickel tour of SEC towns and some others.

Adams' resume also includes coaching All-American defensive tackle Sylvester Williams and All-ACC defensive end Kareem Martin at North Carolina and All-CUSA defensive end Cordarro Law and second-round pick Jamie Collins at Southern Miss.

Other than facing the Razorbacks in Fayetteville at each of his previous three SEC coaching stops, Adams has spent time in the Natural State as a defensive line coach at Ouachita Baptist, a Division II program in Arkadelphia, from 2002-05. He was the defensive coordinator for the Tigers in 2005.

Adams is married to the former Alexis Hall, a member of the 1,000-point club and four-year letter winner for the Southern Miss women’s basketball team. The couple has two boys, Jaylen and Jordyn.

Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports Ron Chenoy / USA TODAY Sports Jeff Lange / USA TODAY Sports

• Graphix look back at Hogs' football

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.