Hogs' Game Saturday Got Bigger with First CFP Rankings

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Half of SEC in First Playoff Rankings, Including Bulldogs

    Mississippi State makes first College Football Playoff rankings; fifth on Arkansas schedule on list
    Author:

    That missed 2-point conversion against Ole Miss may be the play that haunts this Arkansas team.

    The 5-3 Razorbacks aren't in the Top 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday evening.

    Hopefully you will note the Hogs' opponent Saturday, Mississippi State, also has a 5-3 record ... and is ranked 17th in the first rankings.

    That's one spot behind Ole Miss, a team Arkansas lost by a single point when a 2-point conversion pass sailed high over everybody after regulation play ended. Sam Pittman didn't want to kick an extra point and play overtime.

    Recommended Articles

    Texas A&M is ranked 14th. The Hogs beat them, 20-10, in September.

    Here are the rankings from the committee:

    1. Georgia 

    2. Alabama 

    3. Michigan State 

    4. Oregon 

    5. Ohio State 

    6. Cincinnati 

    7. Michigan

    8. Oklahoma

    9. Wake Forest 

    10. Notre Dame

    11. Oklahoma State

    12. Baylor

    13. Auburn

    14. Texas A&M

    15. BYU

    16. Ole Miss

    17. Mississippi State

    18. Kentucky

    19. NC State

    20. Minnesota

    21. Wisconsin

    22. Iowa

    23. Fresno State

    24. San Diego State

    25. Pittsburgh

    Notes from the first rankings:

    • Every team in the SEC West is in the rankings with the exception of Arkansas and LSU.

    • It is an opportunity for the Hogs to at least slip into the rankings with a win Saturday.

    • The Razorbacks are a 5-point favorite for Saturday's game, according to the line at SISportsBook.com.

    • No. 2 Alabama is the only other team in the rankings left on Arkansas' schedule and that will be Nov. 20 in Tuscaloosa.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

    Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

    Mike Leach
    Football

    Hogs' Game Saturday Got Bigger with First CFP Rankings

    50 seconds ago
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    What Is Best Time for Official Visits?

    1 hour ago
    Grant Morgan
    Football

    Razorbacks' Start Big Key Against Bulldogs

    5 hours ago
    De'Vion Warren
    Football

    What Arkansas Trying to Find Behind Burks at WR

    8 hours ago
    Lance Harter
    Hogs News

    After Six National Titles, 42 SEC Crowns, Harter Stepping Down

    8 hours ago
    KJ Jefferson
    Football

    Wanting Bowl Game: How Important is Saturday's Game?

    23 hours ago
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    What Sam Pittman Wants to Avoid in November

    Nov 1, 2021
    Ed Orgeron
    Football

    Kickoff Time, TV Network Announced for LSU Game

    Nov 1, 2021