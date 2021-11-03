Hogs' Game Saturday Got Bigger with First CFP Rankings

Half of SEC in First Playoff Rankings, Including Bulldogs
That missed 2-point conversion against Ole Miss may be the play that haunts this Arkansas team.
The 5-3 Razorbacks aren't in the Top 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, released Tuesday evening.
Hopefully you will note the Hogs' opponent Saturday, Mississippi State, also has a 5-3 record ... and is ranked 17th in the first rankings.
That's one spot behind Ole Miss, a team Arkansas lost by a single point when a 2-point conversion pass sailed high over everybody after regulation play ended. Sam Pittman didn't want to kick an extra point and play overtime.
Texas A&M is ranked 14th. The Hogs beat them, 20-10, in September.
Here are the rankings from the committee:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Oklahoma
9. Wake Forest
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma State
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Texas A&M
15. BYU
16. Ole Miss
17. Mississippi State
18. Kentucky
19. NC State
20. Minnesota
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa
23. Fresno State
24. San Diego State
25. Pittsburgh
Notes from the first rankings:
• Every team in the SEC West is in the rankings with the exception of Arkansas and LSU.
• It is an opportunity for the Hogs to at least slip into the rankings with a win Saturday.
• The Razorbacks are a 5-point favorite for Saturday's game, according to the line at SISportsBook.com.
• No. 2 Alabama is the only other team in the rankings left on Arkansas' schedule and that will be Nov. 20 in Tuscaloosa.
