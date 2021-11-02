Georgia Tops First College Football Playoff Rankings

Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Georgia Leads First College Football Playoff Rankings, Cincinnati Rests at No. 6

Author:

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday with Georgia leading the way as expected.

Following Georgia, the rest of the top six include Alabama (7-1), Michigan State (8-0), Oregon (7-1), Ohio State (7-1) and Cincinnati (8-0). This is the highest ranking in the College Football Playoff era for a non-Power 5 conference program.

Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to a perfect 8-0 start as the Georgia defense has yet to give up more than 13 points in a single game this season. No team on Georgia's remaining schedule (not counting a potential apperance in the SEC championship game) is currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Undefeated Oklahoma also comes into the picture after putting up more than 50 points for the third time in its last four games. 

Despite a 41-38 last-second loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, Alabama is still in position to defend its national championship ahead of its trip to Death Valley to face LSU this weekend. 

Undefeated Wake Forest is off to its best start since the 1940s, per ESPN's broadcast. The Demon Deacons only have UNC, NC State, Clemson and Boston College between them and the ACC Championship. However, the Tar Heels are slightly favored right now for Saturday's matchup, the line at -2.5. 

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below. 

  1. Georgia 
  2. Alabama 
  3. Michigan State 
  4. Oregon 
  5.  Ohio State 
  6. Cincinnati 
  7. Michigan
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Wake Forest 
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. Baylor
  13. Auburn
  14. Texas A&M
  15. BYU
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Kentucky
  19. NC State
  20. Minnesota
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Iowa
  23. Fresno State
  24. San Diego State
  25. Pittsburgh

