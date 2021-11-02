Georgia Tops First College Football Playoff Rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday with Georgia leading the way as expected.

Following Georgia, the rest of the top six include Alabama (7-1), Michigan State (8-0), Oregon (7-1), Ohio State (7-1) and Cincinnati (8-0). This is the highest ranking in the College Football Playoff era for a non-Power 5 conference program.

Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to a perfect 8-0 start as the Georgia defense has yet to give up more than 13 points in a single game this season. No team on Georgia's remaining schedule (not counting a potential apperance in the SEC championship game) is currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Undefeated Oklahoma also comes into the picture after putting up more than 50 points for the third time in its last four games.

Despite a 41-38 last-second loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 10, Alabama is still in position to defend its national championship ahead of its trip to Death Valley to face LSU this weekend.

Undefeated Wake Forest is off to its best start since the 1940s, per ESPN's broadcast. The Demon Deacons only have UNC, NC State, Clemson and Boston College between them and the ACC Championship. However, the Tar Heels are slightly favored right now for Saturday's matchup, the line at -2.5.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

Georgia Alabama Michigan State Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Oklahoma Wake Forest Notre Dame

Oklahoma State Baylor Auburn Texas A&M BYU Ole Miss Mississippi State Kentucky NC State Minnesota Wisconsin Iowa Fresno State San Diego State Pittsburgh

