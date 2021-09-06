Hogs' Game With Texas Officially Sellout, But Some Standing Room Available

Arkansas' game is first official sellout for Razorbacks football since 2017 and standing room tickets all that are available.

Now you can focus on Texas, but if you don’t have a ticket you will have to stand up for the game.

For the first time since 2017, Razorback Stadium is expected to be filled to full capacity when Arkansas hosts rival Texas on Saturday night in primetime at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

All of the tickets are sold, now it’s up to the fans to show up.

It’s a game many fans have waited a long time to see. The Longhorns haven’t been in town since 2004.

Due to all tickets being sold in the seating bowl, a limited number of standing room only tickets are being made available for $50. The tickets will be located on the north deck of the stadium and have a limited view of the playing field. To purchase standing room only tickets click here.

The match-up with the Horns will also feature a stripe out Razorback Stadium with fans being asked to wear red or white to the game depending on the section their seats are located in. Click here for a map with a full breakdown of which colors coincide with which sections in the stadium.

The second year of the Sam Pittman era began with a 38-17 victory over Rice on Saturday in front of the largest crowd at Razorback Stadium since 2018 with 64,065 tickets distributed.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.