    January 5, 2022

    Hogs Suffer Massive Transfer Portal Hit on Defense

    Razorbacks could potentially enter next season without 401 tackles, 35 tackles for loss missing from line-up

    An Arkansas defense known for dishing out hits was on the receiving end of a big hit today with the announcement that senior starting defensive back Joe Foucha would be hitting the transfer portal.

    "First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for the ability to play the sport I love at such a high level. I would also like to thank Coach Cooper and Coach Morris for bringing me to the University of Arkansas.

    To Coach Pittman and his staff, thank you for the continue support and development. To every teammate that took me in as a brother and a friend, I am beyond thankful for you and I will always cherish the memories we made.

    To the academic and training staff, thank you for all of your instrumental help and guidance. And finally, to all of the amazing Razorback fans, thank you for your unwavering support through thick and thin. I am forever grateful!

    With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. #KeepGoing"

    – Joe Foucha

    Foucha was the fourth leading tackler on the team  with 74. 

    His departure, along with the loss of Hayden Henry and Grant Morgan, means the defense will be without at least three of its top four tacklers. The three combined for 276 tackles, including 26.5 tackles for loss.

    Should Bumper Pool decide to opt for the NFL draft, Arkansas would be without all four of its top tacklers and lose 401 tackles and 35 tackles for loss in production. 

