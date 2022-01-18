It's only been a couple of weeks since defensive lineman Kaleb James announced his new high school football home would be changing from Nolan Catholic in Fort Worth to Mansfield High School, but the 3-star defensive lineman is already announcing a new football home – the University of Arkansas.

James and his father, Adam James, drove from the cold, yet snow-free flat lands around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to the snowy hills of Northwest Arkansas to spend time with Pittman on a day filled with invited prospects.

It was a father-son trip that would close out the final days of Kaleb's 16 years.

Then, on his 17th birthday, finally arriving at an age where in Texas young men can legally make certain decisions as an adult, Kaleb made his first life-changing decision.

At 3 p.m., the time most Texas high school athletes are heading to the field house after a day of 1.5 hour classes, Kaleb tweeted that he is officially committed to being an Arkansas Razorback.

Kaleb typically works the edges on defense from a four-point stance. He demonstrates good strength, and at 6-5, 250 as a 16-year old, he has plenty of room to turn into a full-fledged monster.

His biggest area of growth appears to be quickness off the ball and overall speed. It's likely that will come after either a pair of off-seasons in Mansfield, which is a school district that is well known in Texas for developing high quality athletes, or an off-season in Mansfield, followed by a spring on the Hill working with strength and conditioning coaches.

The biggest growth for high school athletes tends to come around this time, so it's possible Kaleb could work his way up to a 4-star by the time signing date rolls around in December.

The Hogs beat out Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College and 2022 opening opponent Cincinnati for the commitment.