Hogs' Land Commitment; Where They Rank in Spending in Recruiting

It's been quiet on the recruiting front for Arkansas but Monday they picked up a commitment from a punter down under.

Max Fletcher, whose brother Mason is the punter at Cincinnati, is the son of Dustin. He played 23 years in the AFL and one of the best defenders in the history of that sport.

He also had the fifth-longest kick in that sport's history.

With special teams being a problem for the Razorbacks this season, they apparently are putting an emphasis on that area.

Fletcher is the third special teamer to commit to Arkansas for the 2022 class, joining long snappers Eli Stein and preferred walk-on Briggs Magee.

Reid Bauer and Patrick Foley are the two punters already on the roster, but Cam Little came in this year as a true freshman and has had an immediate impact, being a perfect 31-of-31 on extra points and made 11-of-14 on field goals.

Hogs in Top 5 Spending Money on Recruits

With the pickup of a punter commitment, it was interesting to note the Hogs are fifth in the country spending money on football recruiting ($1.9 million), according to a story at AthleticDirectorU using information from freedom of information requests.

In case you're wondering three other SEC schools are at the top of the list: Georgia ($3.67 million), Alabama ($2.66 milion) and Tennessee ($2.24 million).

Texas A&M and LSU were behind the Hogs in the list.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

Follow AllHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.