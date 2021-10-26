Hogs' Land Commitment; Where They Rank in Spending in Recruiting

    • October 26, 2021
    Another Aussie Punter: Hogs Land Commitment From Max Fletcher

    Arkansas' 19th commit for 2022 class from big Australian Football family
    It's been quiet on the recruiting front for Arkansas but Monday they picked up a commitment from a punter down under.

    Max Fletcher, whose brother Mason is the punter at Cincinnati, is the son of Dustin. He played 23 years in the AFL and one of the best defenders in the history of that sport.

    He also had the fifth-longest kick in that sport's history.

    With special teams being a problem for the Razorbacks this season, they apparently are putting an emphasis on that area.

    Fletcher is the third special teamer to commit to Arkansas for the 2022 class, joining long snappers Eli Stein and preferred walk-on Briggs Magee.

    Reid Bauer and Patrick Foley are the two punters already on the roster, but Cam Little came in this year as a true freshman and has had an immediate impact, being a perfect 31-of-31 on extra points and made 11-of-14 on field goals.

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllHOGS message board community today!

