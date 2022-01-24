Adding Winning Background

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has added another transfer that has played in the national championship game earlier this month.

On Sunday, Georgia safety Latavious Brini committed to play for the Razorbacks.

The fifth-year senior will have one year of eligibility remaining. Brini started in 11 of the national champion Bulldogs' 15 games this past season, recording 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 8 pass break-ups on the year.

For his career, Brini had 50 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception and 9 pass break-ups. Brini had a season-high 5 tackles in three separate games against Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee.

Latavious Brini, shown here against South Carolina last season, brings SEC experience in big games to Razorbacks. Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports

He recorded one tackle and a pass break-up in Georgia's 37-0 win over Arkansas on October 2.

Brini chose the Hogs over Texas, Missouri, Mississippi State and others.

Brini signed with Georgia out of Hialeah (Fla.) Mater Academy in the Class of 2017. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman was on the Bulldogs' staff at that time.

He is Arkansas' sixth incoming transfer of the offseason, joining wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), defensive lineman Landon Jackson (LSU), linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), cornerback Dwight McGlothern (LSU), and walk-on quarterback Cade Fortin (South Florida).

Brini will be stepping into a secondary that lost starters Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks, Jr., to LSU.

The Hogs added two defenders from the Tigers and now two players that played in the national championship game.

