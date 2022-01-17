Hogs Land Alabama Linebacker Transfer

Skip to main content

Hogs Pick Up Transfer Linebacker from Alabama

One of top linebackers in 2020 class will have three years of eligibility left with Razorbacks

Arkansas needed experience at linebacker and they got one.

He's also got some knowledge of what it takes to win.

Drew Sanders, a top linebacker recruit in the 2020 class at Alabama, announced Sunday afternoon he is headed to the Razorbacks.

With a national championship ring from the 2020 season and playing in the College Football Playoff this year, he raises the linebacker position and has three years of eligibility left.

Sanders, 6-5, 244 pounds, entered the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 11, one day after the Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the championship game of the College Football Playoff. He started three games in two seasons and had 33 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack.

Sanders chose Alabama over Oklahoma, LSU, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and others when he came out of Denton Ryan High School in Texas.

Drew Sanders-Florida

Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders taking the field for the Crimson Tide's game with Florida.

ESPN rated him a four-star prospect, the No. 4 athlete and No. 36 overall prospect in the nation in the 2020 class.

Sanders was selected to the Under Armour All-America Game as a high school senior.

Sanders visited Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. He visited Oklahoma Thursday afternoon and Texas on Friday.

Linebackers coach Michael Scherer led the effort to get Sanders to Arkansas. Sanders was spotted on campus on Sunday. He has signed with the Hogs and is expected to start classes Tuesday.

The Hogs have now added transfers defensive end Landon Jackson from LSU and former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood.

Drew Sanders-Ole Miss
