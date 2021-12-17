WATCH: Hogs' Isaiah Nichols, Simeon Blair on Thursday

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Hogs Treating Penn State 'Just Like Anybody Else' on Schedule

    Watch Hogs' defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols and defensive back Simeon Blair after practice Thursday
    Watch the complete press conference from Arkansas players Isaiah Nichols and Simeon Blair who liked the quality of players Sam Pittman signed Wednesday and preparations for Penn State, who the players said is just like anybody on a tough SEC schedule.

