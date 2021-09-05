’Horns' Robinson Presents Much Larger Challenge for Arkansas This Week

Things don't get easier for Arkansas and fans view Texas this week as a game they can win.

The Razorbacks are going to have to figure out a way to get a handle on Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, who was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

After a week where the Hogs found ways to keep Rice shut down in a 38-17 win, now they face a running back that may be better than most will see this year.

Robinson was busy in the opening-week 38-18 win over 23rd-ranked Louisiana, who was supposed to be a challenge.

Robinson, named in several preseason projections as a Heisman Trophy candidate, rushed 20 times for 103 yards and one score on the ground against the Cajuns. He was also Texas' second-leading receiver on the day, hauling in four catches for 73 yards and another touchdown.

Apparently the numbers could have been bigger, according to a story at Longhorns Country by Zach Dimmitt:

Robinson's numbers could have been more loaded, but Sarkisian elected to rest him for most of the second half in favor of running backs Roschon Johnson and Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson. Had the game been closer, who knows what kind of stat-line the Tucson native would have put together?

Against Rice last week, the Hogs allowed just 81 yards on the ground, but did give up 227 passing to a team expected to be a heavy run-oriented team.

The Longhorns will do both and Robinson is better than anybody the Owls put on the field.

Kickoff for the nationally-televised game on ESPN is set for 6 p.m. at Razorback Stadium.

Watch the game