Hornsby's Turn Now: Leg Injury Forces Hogs to Make Change at Quarterback

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was shoved out of bounds trying to pick up a first down early in the third quarter and hasn't looked right since

The key to Arkansas' offensive outburst in the first half was quarterback KJ Jefferson, who was banged up on a scramble early in the third period.

And they have changed quarterbacks.

Redshirt freshman Malik Hornsby is now in the game midway through the third quarter.

Jefferson went into the medical tent afterwards but emerged and came back into the game.

And the offense didn't look right.

He did have a scramble up the middle, but didn't look particularly interested in that scramble and the offense just doesn't look like it did in the first half.

Part of that may be offensive coordinator Kendal Briles trying to shorten the game with a 17-3 lead, but you get the feeling the Hogs are going to have to score more points.

Especially after A&M running back Isaiah Spiller broke free for a 75-yard scoring run, cutting the lead to 17-10.