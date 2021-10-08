How to Watch-Listen:Hogs-Rebels on Saturday Morning

For two teams that lost to the best pair of teams in the country big last week, this has turned into a college football version of a cage match.

No. 13 Arkansas will either find that to be a lucky number or it won't be popular by Saturday afternoon.

And either the Hogs or Rebels will face a long uphill fight to get back to the No. 2 spot in the SEC West race this year. Some feel the winner of this game is in the driver's seat for a Sugar Bowl spot in January.

The Razorbacks have a long history with the Rebels and it's a series that was bitter. The two schools argued over locations to play the game (Ole Miss refused to play the Hogs anywhere but Little Rock or Memphis), trivia (they can't agree on who won a game back in the early 1900's) and downright distrust.

Frank Broyles quietly let the series run out in 1961. They met in a couple of bowl games, in the Sugar Bowl the next year against one of Johnny Vaught's best teams and again in New Orleans after the 1969 season and Archie Manning held on to down the Hogs.

READ MORE: Which Ole Miss Players to Look For in Saturday's Game

The series resumed playing regularly in 1982. It was a game in doubt until Rebels quarterback John Fourcade hung up a pass and the Hogs' Danny Walter returned it for a score that sealed the win.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 37-27-1 (or 36-28-1, if you want the Ole Miss version).

The Hogs lost to No. 2 Georgia last week, 37-0, while the Rebels fell to No. 1 Alabama, 42-21.

In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Hogs-Dawgs on Saturday:

GAME INFORMATION

No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Arkansas (4-1) vs. Ole Miss (3-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m.

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV/Streaming: ESPN, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ole Miss: (-213), Arkansas: (+185)

Spread: Ole Miss: -5.5 (-110), Arkansas: +5.5 (-105)

Total: 66.5 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.