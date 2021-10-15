Watch-Listen: Arkansas Looks to Stop Losing Slide

This time Arkansas is the ranked team when the Tigers come to town Saturday and here's your guide to watching and listening

Arkansas climbed to No. 8 in the polls a couple of weeks and has been sliding since then.

They are looking to turn that slide around Saturday morning in the homecoming game in Fayetteville and, for the first time in years, the Razorbacks are the ranked team.

The No. 17 Hogs will be the next to try and catch Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who has been making something out of nothing all season long.

Razorback Notes

• Arkansas’ 676 yards of total offense at Ole Miss last week were the most against an SEC opponent in school history and fourth most ever in a single game for the program.

• Arkansas has now produced 600 or more yards in total offense in two games this season: against Georgia Southern (633), at Ole Miss (676). It’s the first time Arkansas has totaled over 600 yards in two games in a season since against North Texas (713) and South Carolina (651) in 2007.

• Arkansas is one of only five FBS programs to produce over 630 total yards in two games this season, joining Kent State, Marshall, Nebraska and Ole Miss.

Auburn Defensive Players to Watch Saturday

• The Razorbacks ran 93 plays at Ole Miss, their most in a game since running 98 plays against Texas A&M in 2012.

• Arkansas’ 39 first downs tied for the second most in an FBS game this season. The Razorbacks picked up 22 of those 39 first downs on the ground, tying for the most rushing first downs in an FBS contest this season.

• The Hogs’ 39 first downs were the most in an SEC game since Missouri had 39 at Tennessee in 2016.

• The 39 first downs also set a school record, breaking the Razorbacks’ previous record of 37 at TCU in 1980.

• QB KJ Jefferson ran for three scores in a game for the first time in his career, becoming the first Razorback quarterback to record three rushing touchdowns in a game since Matt Jones did so against New Mexico State in 2003.

• Jefferson also completed a career-high 25 passes on 35 attempts, throwing for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his second 300+ yard passing game of the 2021 season. He became only the third Arkansas QB to throw for 300 yards against Ole Miss in series history and the first since Brandon Allen (442) did so in 2015.

• Arkansas’ three-headed monster of RB Raheim Sanders (139), RB Trelon Smith (85) and QB KJ Jefferson (85) became the first Razorback trio to run for 85+ yards in the same game since Darren McFadden (138), Felix Jones (132) and Brandon Barnett (107) did so against North Texas in 2007.

• Saturday marked the ninth time in school history that Arkansas had a 300-yard passer (QB KJ Jefferson - 326), 100-yard rusher (RB Raheim Sanders - 139) and 100-yard receiver (WR Treylon Burks - 136) in the same game.

In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Hogs-Tigers on Saturday:

GAME INFORMATION

No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. unranked Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Arkansas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) vs. Auburn (4-2, 1-1 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arkansas -200, Auburn +175

Spread: Arkansas -4.5, Auburn +4.5

Total: 54 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

