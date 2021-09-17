Avoiding Trap: How to Watch, Listen to Arkansas-Georgia Southern on Saturday

After emotional win over Texas last week, the Razorbacks hope to avoid letdown.

Some fans are still celebrating Arkansas 40-21 win over the hated Texas Longhorns last week that was enjoyed with a $100,000 flooding of Frank Broyles Field at Razorback Stadium and high expectations.

Regardless what the season predictions were before the first game, every Razorback fans has adjusted things.

Most have forgotten they still have to play Georgia Southern this week.

The lightly-regarded Eagles come in a week after being blown out by Florida Atlantic with a true triple-option offense the Hogs have been preparing for since some workouts in fall camp.

The Hogs rushed for 333 yards against Texas and quarterback KJ Jefferson is leading the SEC in quarterback rushing.

The guess is Georgia Southern is going to put everybody but some graduate assistants in the box and find out if the Hogs' passing game can finally start clicking.

Game information: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Georgia Southern

Current Records: Arkansas (2-0), Georgia Southern (1-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 25 at 6 p.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: ESPN Arkansas 95.3 in the River Valley, 99.5 in Fayetteville, 96.3 in Hot Springs, Central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home. Listen online at HitThatLine.com

Betting Line: Arkansas -26.5

