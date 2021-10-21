Watch-Listen: Hogs-UAPB Saturday in Little Rock

It's on television and radio Saturday morning from War Memorial Stadium and here's how to get it

Arkansas takes a final break from SEC play this week against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Razorback Notes

• The Razorbacks head to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock this weekend to make football history. Arkansas is set to play an in-state school on the gridiron for the first time in nearly 77 years, kicking off against UAPB at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

• Saturday’s game represents the Hogs’ first contest against an in-state school on the football field since 1944, when Arkansas defeated Arkansas-Monticello, then known as Arkansas A&M, by a score of 41-0 in Fayetteville, Ark.

• Arkansas will also make a much-anticipated return to its home away from home this weekend. The Razorbacks, who did not play a game at War Memorial Stadium during the 2020 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic, last traveled to Little Rock for their 2019 season finale.

• QB KJ Jefferson is one of the best at his position in all of college football. The Razorback signal-caller has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns while gaining 386 yards on the ground with five touchdowns. Jefferson is one of two quarterbacks in the SEC — and one of six in the FBS — with 1,400+ passing yards and 350+ rushing yards on the year.

• RB Trelon Smith has run for a team-leading 435 yards and four scores through seven games this season. The speedster has scored nine rushing touchdowns in his last 11 games, averaging 81.3 rushing yards per game in that span. Powered by Smith’s legs, the Razorbacks boast the third- best rushing offense in the SEC and the eighth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 243.0 yards per game.

• WR Treylon Burks leads Arkansas with 38 catches for 628 yards and five touchdowns this season, hauling in 36.2 percent of the Razorbacks’ total completed passes (105). Burks, who currently ranks first among all SEC pass catchers in receiving yards (628) and receiving yards per game (89.7), extended his streak of consecutive games with a reception to 27 against Auburn with his eighth career 100-yard receiving effort in the contest.

• LB Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in total tackles with 69, including 4.5 tackles for loss, through seven games. Pool, who has one pass breakup on the year, has contributed to an Arkansas passing defense that ranks second in the SEC and 15th in the FBS, allowing 175.4 yards per game. The Hogs also boast the SEC’s best third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 30.9 of their attempts.

In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Hogs-Tigers on Saturday:

GAME INFORMATION

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Current Records: Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) vs. UAPB (1-5, 0-4 SWAC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.

Where: War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, Ark.

TV/Streaming: SEC Network, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

