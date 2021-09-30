How to Watch: No. 8 Hogs vs. No. 2 Bulldogs

September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballBaseballSoftballWomen's BasketballForumsSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch: No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia

The Razorbacks face their first true road test of the year in a big-time atmosphere in Athens where ESPN GameDay is. Here's how to watch and listen.
Author:

Arkansas moved to No. 8 in the polls this week and now they have to get past No. 2 Georgia on the road to stay there.

ESPN GameDay will be in Athens as well as a national television audience.

"We’re really looking forward to going and playing Georgia," Sam Pittman said earlier this week.

We'll see what he says after the game.

READ MORE: Kirby Smart Knows Key for Sam Pittman in Hogs' Turnaround

The Razorbacks are 4-11 all time against the Bulldogs, 2-9 since joining the SEC in 1992.

This week everybody is paying the proper respect to each other. Hog fans feel this is a different year, which is true. Dawg fans are expecting to be back in the playoff at the end of the year.

Arkansas starts a difficult stretch with this game, going on the road next week against No. 12 Ole Miss, who will be on the road against top-ranked Alabama on Saturday before coming back to Fayetteville against Auburn.

In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Hogs-Dawgs on Saturday:

Recommended Articles

GAME INFORMATION

No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas (4-0) vs. Georgia (4-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV

Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Georgia: (-1000), Arkansas: (+700)

Spread: Georgia: -18.5 (-110), Arkansas: +18.5 (-105)

Total: 48 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)

AJ Green
Football

How to Watch: No. 8 Hogs vs. No. 2 Bulldogs

1 minute ago
Barry Odom
Football

Driving Foes Crazy: What Barry Odom, Kendal Briles Do to Opponents

1 hour ago
Nick Smith
Men's Basketball

Highest-rated Commit in 29 Years: Hogs Land Another Big-time Player

16 hours ago
Mike Neighbors
Women's Basketball

Hogs Slowing Down?: Mike Neighbors on Taller Team's Offense

23 hours ago
Erynn Barnum
Women's Basketball

Starting Fall Practice: Hogs' Erynn Barnum, Amber Ramirez

Sep 29, 2021
Sam Pittman
Football

Why Others? Reason Sam Pittman Brings Other Coaches to Sideline

Sep 29, 2021
Tre Williams
Football

Hogs' Sack Man: Tre Williams on Pace for Huge Year With Sacks

Sep 29, 2021
Eric Musselman
Men's Basketball

Right Combinations: Eric Musselman Trying to Sort Out Who Plays With Who

Sep 29, 2021