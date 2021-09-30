How to Watch: No. 8 Hogs vs. No. 2 Bulldogs

Arkansas moved to No. 8 in the polls this week and now they have to get past No. 2 Georgia on the road to stay there.
ESPN GameDay will be in Athens as well as a national television audience.
"We’re really looking forward to going and playing Georgia," Sam Pittman said earlier this week.
We'll see what he says after the game.
The Razorbacks are 4-11 all time against the Bulldogs, 2-9 since joining the SEC in 1992.
This week everybody is paying the proper respect to each other. Hog fans feel this is a different year, which is true. Dawg fans are expecting to be back in the playoff at the end of the year.
Arkansas starts a difficult stretch with this game, going on the road next week against No. 12 Ole Miss, who will be on the road against top-ranked Alabama on Saturday before coming back to Fayetteville against Auburn.
In addition to sticking with allHOGS.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Hogs-Dawgs on Saturday:
GAME INFORMATION
No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs
Current Records: Arkansas (4-0) vs. Georgia (4-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 11 a.m.
Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.
TV/Streaming: CBS, FuboTV
Radio: HitThatLine.com, ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and central Arkansas, 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home, SIRIUS 136/XM 191
Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)
Moneyline: Georgia: (-1000), Arkansas: (+700)
Spread: Georgia: -18.5 (-110), Arkansas: +18.5 (-105)
Total: 48 – Over: (-110), Under: (-105)