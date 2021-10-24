FINISH STRONG: Will the Hogs Go Bowling in 2021?

With four games remaining Arkansas needs one more win to play in the postseason

The Hogs have reached the final quarter of the season.

Four games left with only one win needed for bowl eligibility. For a program that was a combined 9-35 and 4-30 in SEC play from 2017-2020, playing in the postseason would be a massive step in the right direction.

Here’s a look at each remaining game on the schedule:

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Images

2020 Result: 21-14, Arkansas

Last year, Barry Odom deployed a “rush three, drop eight” defensive game plan that stifled Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense, holding them to just 14-points.

Leach was coming off a game where he put up 44-points against the #6 ranked, reigning national champion LSU Tigers.

This year, Mississippi State (4-3, 2-2 SEC) has an improved team and will be looking to avenge their loss to Arkansas suffered a season ago.

The Hogs have an advantage playing this game in Fayetteville, and they also have an extra week to prepare, thanks to the bye week.

The Bulldogs will face a tough Kentucky team the week before facing the Hogs. The bottom line, this game is winnable, especially if the Hogs can get back to their early-season form.

LSU Tigers

LSU coach Ed Orgeron Justin Ford/USA TODAY Images

2020 Result: 27-24, LSU

LSU's football program appears to be in shambles since agreeing to separate from coach Ed Orgeron.

The impact of the drama surrounding Orgeron on the Tigers was evident in a 31-17 loss to Ole Miss.

The question with LSU (4-4, 2-3) is which team will show up on gameday?

LSU is not short on talent and can beat any team in the nation on any given Saturday. However, the Razorbacks may be getting this matchup at just the right time, with all the internal distractions happening with the Tigers.

If Arkansas can take advantage of the disarray happening within the LSU program, then the Golden Boot may very well be headed back to Fayetteville for the first time since 2015.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Butch Dill/USA TODAY Images

2020 Result: 52-3, Alabama

Arkansas has lost to Alabama every year of the Nick Saban era. I don’t foresee that changing in 2021.

Missouri Tigers

Missouri coach Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Images

2020 Result: 50-48, Missouri

KJ Jefferson made his first start of the 2020 season against Missouri and played lights out, throwing three touchdowns and running for another.

However, in Barry Odom’s return to Columbia, his defense laid an egg. The 2021 Razorbacks will welcome Mizzou to War Memorial Stadium the day after Thanksgiving for a game that could affect bowl eligibility.

Missouri (3-4, 0-3) has struggled in conference play this year, and most agree that this game is the Hogs’ most likely win left on the schedule.

Missouri has won the previous five Battle Line Rivalry matchups with Arkansas, and the Hogs may need to find a way to avoid six-in-a-row if they want a postseason birth in 2021.