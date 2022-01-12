Foucha Finds New Team

Skip to main content

Foucha Goes Back Home to Finish College Career at LSU

Former Razorbacks safety joins a talented group of transfers for Tigers

Joe Foucha didn't waste a lot of time deciding where he was transferring.

Just a week after surprising Arkansas fans by announcing he was in the transfer portal, Foucha announced Tuesday afternoon he was heading home to LSU.

A New Orleans native and star at McDonogh 35 High School, had a career year with the Razorbacks in 2021, totaling 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven passes defended.

With four years of SEC experience, Foucha, has appeared in 44 games over his career and adds some veteran leadership to a secondary that desperately needs bodies.

Primarily a safety throughout his career at Arkansas, Foucha will now join a talented group that includes Jay Ward, Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis, Major Burns and Matthew Langlois.

There had been speculation since Foucha made the surprising announcement last week he had entered the transfer portal that LSU was his likely new home.

It was the second addition of the day for the Tigers.

Former players took notice of the change, too.

