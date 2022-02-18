Hogs' Missing Key in Kicking Success

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Before you consider Arkansas' kicking situation a done deal, pump the brakes a little.

Oh, that's not a knock on Cam Little or throwing out the old "sophomore slump" cliche.

It's having a little bit of knowledge about how that whole thing works.

The guy with the leg is only a third of the whole placekicking process. It's the last part of every single kick.

Jordan Silver started what became a rock-solid reliable part of the Razorbacks' 9-4 run last year, including a gamer-winner against LSU.

Silver, who was only a long-snapper, ended up getting invited to the Senior Bowl, has his jersey for sale in the school's and declared for the NFL Draft ... and is likely to be picked.

Little was 46-of-46 on extra points. Even more impressive was 20-of-24 on field goals. That means, simply, every time he swung his leg the ball went through the uprights just over 94% of the time.

Holder Reid Bauer won the best holder award last year. If you even knew there was an award for kick holders, congratulate yourself because it was news here, too. Bauer also had a solid season punting.

None of that would have been done without Silver's consistency snapping the ball.

While Little deserves a lot of the credit, just remember he's the last guy to touch the ball ... and it all starts with the snap.

Without Silver's snaps, Bauer's consistency on getting the ball down the way Little wants it won't happen. A fraction of an inch in any direction can change everything about the direction the kick travels.

It requires as much synchronization as anything in football because it usually happens with 70,000 people waiting to explode after a score, the band trying to hold it down a little and, often, the balance of a game riding on what happens.

Getting it all together isn't simply a matter of a little guy swinging his leg.

Pay attention to the guy who touches the ball first.

Special teams coach Scott Fountain is probably more aware of this than anybody. It's something everybody will sound confident that it will be a seamless transition.

But we won't really know until Sept. 3 against Cincinnati.

