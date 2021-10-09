Sam Pittman After Loss: Decision on Going for Win, Not Overtime

    • October 9, 2021
    Just Short in Oxford: Sam Pittman's Decision Doesn't Work Out in 52-51 Loss

    Arkansas went for a 2-point conversion after time had expired because Sam Pittman didn't think they could stop Rebels in OT
    Author:

    Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has seen things work both ways in Oxford.

    He was on the staff for the "Henry Heave" in 2015 and the decision to go for a 2-point conversion worked and the Razorbacks got a win.

    Not this time. Ole Miss survived a scare at the end for a 52-51 win over the Razorbacks to knock them down to 4-2 on the season with Auburn coming to Fayetteville next week.

    After KJ Jefferson hit Warren Thompson with a 9-yard scoring pass on the last play of regulation, the decision was already made to go for a 2-point conversion ... and he would do it again.

    "I'd do it again 100% of the time the situation we were in," Pittman said later. "Ole Miss was just scoring EASILY. We had to work for a little bit of ours. Theirs was coming in bunches and bunches of yards.

    "We just didn't convert it."

    It was almost a track meet. The two teams combined for 1,287 yards and it was an offensive showcase.

    KJ Jefferson was 25-of-35 for 326 yards, three touchdowns and a meaningless interception on a Hail Mary in the end zone at the end of the first half. He also ran for three touchdowns, getting 85 yards on 20 carries.

    Matt Corral was 14-of-21 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, he ran for 94 yards and scored twice.

    Neither team showed a particularly keen interest in tackling anybody and that was what made this a shootout that came down to the last play plus one.

    A typical Hogs' game with the Rebels.

