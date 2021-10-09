Sam Pittman After Loss: Decision on Going for Win, Not Overtime

Arkansas went for a 2-point conversion after time had expired because Sam Pittman didn't think they could stop Rebels in OT

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has seen things work both ways in Oxford.

He was on the staff for the "Henry Heave" in 2015 and the decision to go for a 2-point conversion worked and the Razorbacks got a win.

Not this time. Ole Miss survived a scare at the end for a 52-51 win over the Razorbacks to knock them down to 4-2 on the season with Auburn coming to Fayetteville next week.

After KJ Jefferson hit Warren Thompson with a 9-yard scoring pass on the last play of regulation, the decision was already made to go for a 2-point conversion ... and he would do it again.

"I'd do it again 100% of the time the situation we were in," Pittman said later. "Ole Miss was just scoring EASILY. We had to work for a little bit of ours. Theirs was coming in bunches and bunches of yards.

"We just didn't convert it."

It was almost a track meet. The two teams combined for 1,287 yards and it was an offensive showcase.

KJ Jefferson was 25-of-35 for 326 yards, three touchdowns and a meaningless interception on a Hail Mary in the end zone at the end of the first half. He also ran for three touchdowns, getting 85 yards on 20 carries.

Matt Corral was 14-of-21 for 287 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, he ran for 94 yards and scored twice.

Neither team showed a particularly keen interest in tackling anybody and that was what made this a shootout that came down to the last play plus one.

A typical Hogs' game with the Rebels.