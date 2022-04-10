Hogs' Biggest Offensive Priority Becoming Clear

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time at Arkansas, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has more answers than questions at quarterback.

At least for now, but we'll address that in a minute.

It has nothing to do with KJ Jefferson playing quarterback. He's answered the most important question at the most important position on the field.

And he's coming back.

"That's the first time in my career as a coordinator that I've had a starter returning at quarterback," Briles said after Saturday morning's practice. "You can't put a price tag on that."

Jefferson won nine games including a bowl game against Penn State. To put some perspective on that, the Hogs had started more than nine different quarterbacks over the previous three seasons.

"At the end of the day it’s about winning at the quarterback position," Briles said after Saturday morning's practice. "You do that with a lot of variables, but do you win? He was able to win games last year and a lot of times out (he put) the team on his back to go do it."

That's why the biggest variable for the Razorbacks is keeping Jefferson healthy.

"The main thing is staying healthy," Briles said. "Through nine practices we've been able to do that, so that's the most important thing."

Behind Jefferson are a lot of questions marks, especially with the apparent No. 2 also taking snaps at wide receiver.

"It is a unique balance with him," Briles said.

The talent is obvious. All you have to do is watch him run to tell he's one of the fastest guys on every field he plays on. He's usually the fastest guy out there.

But can he handle the other aspect of playing quarterback. That has nothing to do with how fast the legs can go.

"Just incredibly pleased with where he’s at, mentally over everything else," Briles said about Hornsby. "Obviously, we’re a little bit different if he’s playing the quarterback position.

"Just very pleased with how he’s attacked that and held that No. 2 spot, done a really nice job and honestly put pressure on KJ the way that he’s playing."

That last part may be more for public relations than reality. Hornsby hasn't looked like a quarterback that is in the discussion for one of the best in the SEC ... and one who has a lot of wins in the league.

The part about playing wide receiver is probably as much to give other teams one more thing they have to think about his fall.

"Not doing a whole lot with him to be honest with you," Briles said. "Just finding ways to be able to get him on the field and playing several different positions."

And give everybody on the schedule something they've got to spend a little preparation time getting ready to deal with.

At times in Saturday's practice, Hornsby was with the first time and Jefferson. It looked more like an experiment with a two-quarterback look than anything else.

That's what spring practice is for. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom had talked earlier about getting tape on people to then work on it after they can't actually practice.

When the physical part ends in a couple of weeks the teaching part from those spring tapes begins.

Jefferson will be the starter. Hornsby may be all over the place with a lot of things going on.

A lot of that will depend on how well the Hogs do finding an answer at left tackle, which appears to be a half-step above an open tryout for somebody to replace Myron Cunningham protecting Jefferson's blind side.

"(Cunningham) limited a lot of those mistakes last year protecting KJ's back side," Briles said.

Luke Jones is the apparent leader filling that spot, but Ty'Kiest Crawford may be there. He's spent most of spring on the right side because they want to limit what Dalton Wagner has had to do trying to keep him healthy

To keep the answer at quarterback, Briles has to get that bigger question answered.

Winning games with Hornsby at quarterback or maybe even with Fortin. That's an unknown, though.

Briles knows Jefferson can win games.

If he can keep him healthy.

