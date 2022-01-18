Will Hogs Lose Offensive Coordinator?

Is Sam Pittman going to need to start looking for a new offensive coordinator?

A report from Brett McMurphy at the Action Network said Tuesday that Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been offered the same job at Miami.

This is not particularly surprising news.

Since Mario Cristobal made the move to the Hurricanes from Oregon, the rumor has been out there that Briles was a major target.

In two seasons with the Razorbacks, he has taken the offense from a disorganized mess to one of the better offenses in the SEC in total offense, passing, rushing and scoring.

The running game made a dramatic improvement in 2021, going from 151.3 yards a game in 2020 to 227.8 yards a game this past season.

Briles has a track record of success as a play caller throughout his coaching career.

The 2015 Broyles Award finalist led offenses at each of his four coaching stops at Florida State, Houston, Florida Atlantic and Baylor.

He took over play-calling duties prior to the Cotton Bowl at the end of the 2014 season, when his Baylor offense set an NCAA bowl record with 601 passing yards against Michigan State, Briles’ offenses have averaged 39.5 points per game.

He has also developed Hogs quarterback KJ Jefferson into one of the top quarterbacks headed into the 2022 season.

With the players' transfer portal getting most of the publicity these days now we're getting to the season for assistant coaches to start moving around.

Which could also create even more movement in the players' transfer portal.

If Briles leaves, it could be a first domino to fall and start a wave of coaching changes.

