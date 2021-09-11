What Are Three Biggest Keys for Razorbacks, Longhorns, in Series Renewal?

Texas invades Razorback Stadium on Saturday night for the first time since 2004. A capacity crowd should be at a fever pitch at kickoff.

This game has been circled for a long time now. It was originally supposed to happen in 2009, but Arkansas started the 'Southwest Classic' with Texas A&M that year in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, so it was pushed back.

Then A&M joined the SEC, but Texas didn't have an available date until this year.

Anyway, both teams are coming off comfortable victories in their openers, although the Hogs had to work a little bit harder to dispatch Rice.

KJ Jefferson

If he doesn't play well, Arkansas has no chance to win this ballgame. Plain and simple.

The Longhorns are going to bring pressure and I'm sure they're going to try and rattle him and force him into making mistakes.

As long as Jefferson can keep his composure, take care of the football and find holes in their defense, the Hogs will be able to stay in the game.

Hudson Card

Conversely, Texas will likely have very little chance of escaping with victory if he is not effective or plays poorly.

Card looked more than solid against Louisiana and having a guy like Bijan Robinson behind you and able to catch passes out of the backfield certainly helps matters.

Barry Odom is undoubtedly going to try and take advantage of the home crowd and see if they can get him off his game and if he throws a couple of interceptions or mishandles a snap, the Hogs have to take advantage.

Special Teams

In games like this, often times the outcome is decided in this phase of the game. Missing short field goals, snapping it over the punter's head, getting a punt blocked to set up a short field.

When those things occur (and one of those occurred last week against Rice), it only makes it that much tougher to win.

The turnover battle is something to watch as well. The Hogs cannot put the ball on the ground.

Jalen Catalon, a Texas native, will be watching Card's eyes like a hawk. Don't be surprised if he snags another tomorrow night.